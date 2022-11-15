What are building technologies?

Building technologies—also known as smart building technologies—optimize the performance of a facility’s systems, such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), lighting and security/access. Networked sensors, building management systems (BMSs), integrated workplace management systems (IWMSs) and internet of things (IoT) edge devices continually provide information about the condition and performance of these systems. This promotes better energy efficiency as well as employee safety, wellness, convenience and productivity.

What are the business benefits of building technologies?

Among its most notable business benefits, smart building technologies can help to manage facilities—during and after the pandemic. In addition, these technologies can enable businesses to: