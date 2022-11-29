Application Services & Modernization

A customizable, single source of truth to improve business outcomes, Cognizant® Business Outcomes & Experience Dashboard (CBXD) provides visibility into the health of your business processes using full-stack observability. Drill down six levels into IT nodes across your enterprise and get insight that helps you anticipate and act on issues before they happen.

The power of CBXD is strengthened by our partnership with Cisco AppDynamics, allowing us to link IT feeds to the dashboard for real-time visibility, prediction and remediation. Go beyond monitoring IT metrics to impact significant KPIs efficiently and effectively.