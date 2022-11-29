Skip to main content Skip to footer
Application Services & Modernization
Engineering applications for modern businesses

Accelerate modernization with software and platform-driven solutions.
Facing a new normal, today’s enterprises must modernize their business, fuel innovation and become more agile. That may require compressing years of change into months.
At Cognizant, our application modernization services help you achieve agility for an increasingly digital world. Integrate a combination of accelerators, platforms and strategic partners to modernize core business applications. The result: An enterprise that’s ready for whatever the new normal has in store for you.
HFS ranks Cognizant #1 overall provider for Application Modernization Services

Recognized as top provider overall across execution, innovation, HFS OneOffice™ alignment and voice of the customer.

Cognizant leaders on challenges and impacts of customers’ app modernization

Following Cognizant's No. 1 Global Application Modernization Services positioning, in this edition of Unfiltered Stories, Srini Thiagarajan, CTO at Cognizant Application Services, Aurimas Adomavicius, Head of Product at Cognizant Digital Engineering, and Saleha Williams, Global Head of Strategy at Cognizant Application Services discusses with Joel Martin, Research Leader at HFS on what is driving application modernization efforts, challenges, and stories from the front line.

Tuning your business for performance and innovation

As trusted advisors, we provide end-to-end application modernization capabilities to help you move to a cloud-ready and agile ecosystem.

Featured work

INSURANCE

Insurer boosts revenue with faster quote-to-buy process
UTILITIES

Application consolidation effort for boosting customer experience
COMMUNICATIONS

Standardized billing boosts efficiency
COMMUNICATIONS

Mobile app sparks 150% growth in use
HEALTHCARE

Intelligent automation spurs 8X ROI
Offerings

Drive digital CX and business outcomes

We engineer applications for modern businesses. We help organizations deliver maximum digital value and unleash an unbeatable competitive advantage by leveraging modern software engineering principles, homegrown platforms, deep industry expertise and strategic partnership networks.

Drive high enterprise agility for modern businesses

Stay ahead of the curve by building business-centric, tailored application portfolios with cutting-edge technologies through Cognizant’s Smart Engineering platform using modern engineering principles and low code solutions.

  • Platform-driven smart development
    Develop business-centric applications through rapid development using our AI infused platform, Cognizant® Lifecycle Engineering Acceleration Platform.
  • Cloud native development
    Sustain the digital momentum through our cloud first, configuration-driven approach to developing applications with flexible architecture.
  • Citizen development
    Achieve digital immunity through citizen development enabled by the digitization of tribal knowledge coupled with pod-based delivery.

Accelerate digital with predictable outcomes

Modernize applications, improve technical value, harness cloud-based development and develop your digital portfolio with our Cognizant® Modernization Acceleration Platform, Cognizant Cloud Acceleration Platform and extended third-party tools.

  • Application-led cloud migration
    Employ a platform-driven approach to cloud migration, making applications digital-ready while ensuring business agility and elastic scalability.
  • Legacy modernization
    Modernize legacy applications and their ecosystem to a cost-effective modern platform, using a fully automated, tools-based approach. 
  • Technology stack modernization
    Upgrade technology cost effectively, and migrate applications with automated assessments and remediation.
  • Business-led modernization
    Unlock the future value for the business and improve speed to market using our Digital Footprint Diagnostics.

Eliminate debt, maximize automation and fuel transformation

Achieve the hyper-industrialization of application management and reduce operational expenses by up to 50% through intelligent automation and our proprietary, platform-based debt management strategy to fund modernization initiatives.

  • Platform-led application management
    Industrialize application management with our AI and ML-based Cognizant AppLens® platform to sustain optimal application performance.

  • Debt and automation management as-a-service
    Minimize application debt, maximize automation and reduce cost across the portfolio.

  • SRE transformation
    Adopt Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) and other modern engineering principles to help enterprises enhance agility, speed and reliability.

Enablers

Modernize faster with a strong development toolchain

Our technology enablers help your business drive relevance and increase application lifetime, achieve a “first time right” design methodology and unify your modernization strategy and execution.

Platform-driven application strategy

Cognizant AppLens is an AI-based platform that uses intelligent, data-driven and context-based solutions to enable you to drive your application strategy end-to-end, increasing the lifespan and yield of your applications. AppLens becomes your “single source of truth,” helping you to build a cohesive delivery ecosystem that synthesizes all your assets, tools and value creators while bending your IT operating expense curve. Based on a ML algorithm deployed in a big data environment and loaded with ~100,000 predefined business rules, AppLens facilitates an end-to-end, zero maintenance strategy. With AppLens, you can drive business relevance and increase application lifetime using a data-driven approach.

Platform-driven smart development

Cognizant Lifecycle Engineering Acceleration Platform is an AI-powered BOT-based platform that uses AI, ML and NLP techniques, and brings years of business, technology, functional experience and new technology archetypes to your development toolchain. It allows seamless integration with other Cognizant IPs, partner IPs and your development ecosystem to provide AI-based engineering information that achieves a “first time right” design methodology across your development lifecycle stages.

Industrialized, insights-driven approach for strategizing modernization

Cognizant Modernization Acceleration Platform is a unified and comprehensive platform that defines and orchestrates your modernization strategy and execution by leveraging proprietary IPs and partner tools across the modernization lifecycle. Our platform enables automated discovery, portfolio analysis and execution planning to derive the modernization strategy and further enables contextual solution recommendations by using Modernization Acceleration Kits for faster execution.

Bridging IT observability and business outcomes

A customizable, single source of truth to improve business outcomes, Cognizant® Business Outcomes & Experience Dashboard (CBXD) provides visibility into the health of your business processes using full-stack observability. Drill down six levels into IT nodes across your enterprise and get insight that helps you anticipate and act on issues before they happen.

The power of CBXD is strengthened by our partnership with Cisco AppDynamics, allowing us to link IT feeds to the dashboard for real-time visibility, prediction and remediation. Go beyond monitoring IT metrics to impact significant KPIs efficiently and effectively.

Latest thinking

PERSPECTIVES

Achieving escape velocity when moving business-critical mainframe apps to the cloud

To meet its growth objectives and customers’ rising expectations, Venerable needed to modernize a core application with 1980s roots. To get there, it created a technology ecosystem of partners that pivoted around Amazon Web Services to quickly up its cloud migration game.

WHITEPAPERS

Industrializing zero application maintenance

By applying a rigorous and automated approach to supporting applications, IT organizations can reduce spending, increase repair accuracy, minimize application debt across the portfolio, free up resources for more strategic business imperatives and improve application yield to deliver enhanced business outcomes. 

WHITEPAPERS

Pitfalls & challenges faced during a microservices architecture implementation

Microservices are the de facto design approach for building digital applications.

WHITEPAPERS

Continuous delivery operating model for entertainment video providers: Building a software “Value-Delivery Factory"

To compete with digital streaming natives, video providers need to build a streamlined, waste-free pipeline for rapid software delivery

BLOG

Taking the pain out of application modernization

As businesses turn to application modernization to respond to fast-changing times, here's how they can overcome the challenges they're likely to meet.

BLOG

When IT comes to application modernization, it's all about pacing yourself

Business has been impacted, processes have shifted, and projects have been put on hold.

Our partners

We form partnerships and strategic alliances with world-class organizations to expand our service offerings and deliver comprehensive solutions to clients. Strategic alliances with the world’s leading companies enable us to provide complete solutions to your business and IT challenges.

Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.