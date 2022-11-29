Application Services & Modernization
Offerings
Drive digital CX and business outcomes
We engineer applications for modern businesses. We help organizations deliver maximum digital value and unleash an unbeatable competitive advantage by leveraging modern software engineering principles, homegrown platforms, deep industry expertise and strategic partnership networks.
Drive high enterprise agility for modern businesses
Stay ahead of the curve by building business-centric, tailored application portfolios with cutting-edge technologies through Cognizant’s Smart Engineering platform using modern engineering principles and low code solutions.
- Platform-driven smart development
Develop business-centric applications through rapid development using our AI infused platform, Cognizant® Lifecycle Engineering Acceleration Platform.
- Cloud native development
Sustain the digital momentum through our cloud first, configuration-driven approach to developing applications with flexible architecture.
- Citizen development
Achieve digital immunity through citizen development enabled by the digitization of tribal knowledge coupled with pod-based delivery.
Accelerate digital with predictable outcomes
Modernize applications, improve technical value, harness cloud-based development and develop your digital portfolio with our Cognizant® Modernization Acceleration Platform, Cognizant Cloud Acceleration Platform and extended third-party tools.
- Application-led cloud migration
Employ a platform-driven approach to cloud migration, making applications digital-ready while ensuring business agility and elastic scalability.
- Legacy modernization
Modernize legacy applications and their ecosystem to a cost-effective modern platform, using a fully automated, tools-based approach.
- Technology stack modernization
Upgrade technology cost effectively, and migrate applications with automated assessments and remediation.
- Business-led modernization
Unlock the future value for the business and improve speed to market using our Digital Footprint Diagnostics.
Eliminate debt, maximize automation and fuel transformation
Achieve the hyper-industrialization of application management and reduce operational expenses by up to 50% through intelligent automation and our proprietary, platform-based debt management strategy to fund modernization initiatives.
- Platform-led application management
Industrialize application management with our AI and ML-based Cognizant AppLens® platform to sustain optimal application performance.
- Debt and automation management as-a-service
Minimize application debt, maximize automation and reduce cost across the portfolio.
- SRE transformation
Adopt Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) and other modern engineering principles to help enterprises enhance agility, speed and reliability.
Enablers
Modernize faster with a strong development toolchain
Our technology enablers help your business drive relevance and increase application lifetime, achieve a “first time right” design methodology and unify your modernization strategy and execution.
Platform-driven application strategy
Cognizant AppLens is an AI-based platform that uses intelligent, data-driven and context-based solutions to enable you to drive your application strategy end-to-end, increasing the lifespan and yield of your applications. AppLens becomes your “single source of truth,” helping you to build a cohesive delivery ecosystem that synthesizes all your assets, tools and value creators while bending your IT operating expense curve. Based on a ML algorithm deployed in a big data environment and loaded with ~100,000 predefined business rules, AppLens facilitates an end-to-end, zero maintenance strategy. With AppLens, you can drive business relevance and increase application lifetime using a data-driven approach.
Platform-driven smart development
Cognizant Lifecycle Engineering Acceleration Platform is an AI-powered BOT-based platform that uses AI, ML and NLP techniques, and brings years of business, technology, functional experience and new technology archetypes to your development toolchain. It allows seamless integration with other Cognizant IPs, partner IPs and your development ecosystem to provide AI-based engineering information that achieves a “first time right” design methodology across your development lifecycle stages.
Industrialized, insights-driven approach for strategizing modernization
Cognizant Modernization Acceleration Platform is a unified and comprehensive platform that defines and orchestrates your modernization strategy and execution by leveraging proprietary IPs and partner tools across the modernization lifecycle. Our platform enables automated discovery, portfolio analysis and execution planning to derive the modernization strategy and further enables contextual solution recommendations by using Modernization Acceleration Kits for faster execution.
Bridging IT observability and business outcomes
A customizable, single source of truth to improve business outcomes, Cognizant® Business Outcomes & Experience Dashboard (CBXD) provides visibility into the health of your business processes using full-stack observability. Drill down six levels into IT nodes across your enterprise and get insight that helps you anticipate and act on issues before they happen.
The power of CBXD is strengthened by our partnership with Cisco AppDynamics, allowing us to link IT feeds to the dashboard for real-time visibility, prediction and remediation. Go beyond monitoring IT metrics to impact significant KPIs efficiently and effectively.
Our partners
We form partnerships and strategic alliances with world-class organizations to expand our service offerings and deliver comprehensive solutions to clients. Strategic alliances with the world’s leading companies enable us to provide complete solutions to your business and IT challenges.
