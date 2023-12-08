Skip to main content Skip to footer
Cognizant Discovery 2024

Prepare for AI everywhere

To prepare for the opportunities and challenges that come with an AI-everywhere future, enterprises need to fundamentally rewire all aspects of their business—data, IT stack, talent models, operations—simplifying the way work gets done and strategically embedding technology at all levels, with an AI-first mindset. 

This year, we’ll talk about the practical ways in which generative AI is redefining what’s possible—and real-world methods and opportunities to rewire your enterprise for a future of pervasive AI.

Visionary experts. Real-world applications.

A leader in AI ethics. A renowned physicist. An award-winning documentary presenter. At this year's Cognizant Discovery summit, these are just some of the leading-edge thinkers who will inspire you to explore the opportunities and challenges of an AI-everywhere future.

Brian Cox CBE

Professor of Particle Physics, University of Manchester

Brian’s diverse resume includes former rock keyboardist, Ph.D. in High-Energy Particle Physics and Fellow of the Royal Society. He is an acclaimed science programme presenter with over a dozen BBC specials, documentaries, podcasts and a Peabody Award to his name. Brian is credited with boosting public engagement in science overall through his million-selling books and several sold-out arena speaking tours.

Sue Turner OBE

AI data governance and ethics expert

With both a law degree and a master’s in AI and Data Science, Sue is dedicated to inspiring the use of AI with wisdom and integrity. She established AI Governance Limited in 2020 to advise businesses and policy makers on pragmatic AI, data ethics and governance issues while making a positive societal impact. Sue has been recognized in 100 Brilliant Women in AI Ethics, serves as a mentor for the Turing Institute’s Skills Policy Awards and was awarded the OBE in 2021 for Services to Social Justice.  

Louis Theroux

Award-winning documentary presenter

Louis is a genre-defining documentary presenter, best known for producing immersive documentaries that explore the controversial and complex aspects of the human condition. As a keen observer of human behaviour, Louis is a sought-after speaker on the evolving relationship between people and AI. Louis has been recognised with three BAFTAs as well as RTS and Grierson’s Trustees’ Awards. He also boasts a viral TikTok rap performance.

Our leaders at Discovery

Ravi Kumar S

Chief Executive Officer

Ravi Kumar headshot
Manoj Mehta

Head of Cognizant Europe, Middle East and Africa

Manoj Mehta headshot
Experience the excitement of Formula One

As Global Technology Services Partner for the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One team, we’re already helping turn cutting-edge technology into on-track results. Learn how our F1 successes can translate to your business. Then join us for exclusive access to the 2024 British Grand Prix race weekend after the conference.

 

Location details

The Grove

Set in 300 acres of rolling Hertfordshire countryside just 18 miles from London, our idyllic country estate is the perfect hideaway for a creative event of any size. From the traditional 18th Century Mansion to the contemporary Cedar Suite, The Grove promises 28 bright, beautiful spaces, not forgetting the wonderfully verdant Walled Garden.

The Grove
Cognizant Discovery is an invitation-only event. If you have questions related to your attendance please contact our events team at GlobalEvents@cognizant.com.