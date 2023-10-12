Phil Fersht

CEO & Chief Analyst, HFS Research

Phil Fersht is widely recognized as the world's leading industry analyst focused on the reinvention of business operations due to technological innovations and the globalization of talent.

Spanning over two decades, he has a global reputation for calling out the big trends, being unafraid to share his honest views, driving a narrative on the technology and business services industries that shape many leadership decisions.

He is also the author and creator of the blog in the global services industry, entitled “Horses for Sources” now entering its fourteenth year.