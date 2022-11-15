What is an omnichannel customer experience?

An omnichannel customer experience (CX) is a multichannel—brick-and-mortar, desktop, mobile, etc.—approach to marketing, sales and customer service that creates an integrated and seamless customer experience. It ensures cohesion across such functions as communication, distribution and promotion.

What are the business benefits of an omnichannel customer experience?

Creating an omnichannel CX delivers multiple business benefits to an organization, including: