Business outcomes

The eligibility solution has had a positive impact on clean claim submission and reimbursement for all patients. Accounts receivable has seen the greatest benefit from implementing eligibility across the organization.

Write-off reduction

Registration errors, which have historically accounted for 40–50% of its denials, was the number one write-off bucket. After going live with TriZetto’s Eligibility solution in 2022, timely filing denials made up 26% of the total write-offs/adjustments. By the end of third quarter, timely filing had decreased to only 1%, a 25% decrease. It’s no longer the top bucket.

During the third and fourth quarters of 2022, the client added additional write-off categorizations. After analyzing the first six months of eligibility go-live data from July to December 2022, the organization noted a 47% reduction in write-offs due to missed filing deadlines. The data also showed a 44% overall write-off reduction for the same six-month period.

The client achieved a 14% overall write-off reduction between 2022 and 2023 through continuously reviewing the write-off buckets and using the new solution.