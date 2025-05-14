Case study
At a glance
Industry
Healthcare
Products and Services
TriZetto Provider Solutions Eligibility solution
Challenge
Required an insurance verification coverage strategy to lower the number of denials due to missed filing deadlines and to prevent future write-offs.
Success Highlights
- Achieved 47% reduction in timely filing denials from July–December 2022
- Realized 44% overall write-off reduction between 2022 and 2023
- Reduced eligibility and registration denials by 11%
- Reduced coordination of benefit (COB) inquiries by 98%
Our approach
In July 2022, the client partnered with TriZetto Provider Solutions (TriZetto) to implement a multi-phase approach for adding real-time eligibility solutions to its professional services organization.
There were four primary areas to address by adding TriZetto’s eligibility solution to the organization’s processes:
- Accurate benefit coverage before cases are submitted
- Effective stop gap process to create case holds for inactive or rejected responses
- Correct decision-making processes driven by actionable insights from the eligibility solution to determine active coverage, benefit coordination and demographic updates
- Updated eligibility status for accounts receivables with the option to check eligibility again if it received an inactive response
Introducing the TriZetto Provider Solutions Eligibility solution
TriZetto’s Eligibility solution has transformed the organization through gains in operational efficiency, reliability of data validation and increased payer remittance. It is now the cornerstone of the client’s revenue cycle process and used as the foundation for all patient and staff validations.
With the solution, the organization was able to create six new write-off categorization buckets to prioritize write-off reasons. Because of the new categories, untimely filing is no longer the top denial or write-off adjustment.
The new solution allowed for correct information to flow through before patient check-in, mitigating delays that previously caused many denials. The business can now get the correct filing out on the initial submission to get clean first claim validation.
Business outcomes
The eligibility solution has had a positive impact on clean claim submission and reimbursement for all patients. Accounts receivable has seen the greatest benefit from implementing eligibility across the organization.
Write-off reduction
Registration errors, which have historically accounted for 40–50% of its denials, was the number one write-off bucket. After going live with TriZetto’s Eligibility solution in 2022, timely filing denials made up 26% of the total write-offs/adjustments. By the end of third quarter, timely filing had decreased to only 1%, a 25% decrease. It’s no longer the top bucket.
During the third and fourth quarters of 2022, the client added additional write-off categorizations. After analyzing the first six months of eligibility go-live data from July to December 2022, the organization noted a 47% reduction in write-offs due to missed filing deadlines. The data also showed a 44% overall write-off reduction for the same six-month period.
The client achieved a 14% overall write-off reduction between 2022 and 2023 through continuously reviewing the write-off buckets and using the new solution.
Front-end claims denials for eligibility
During the same period from July to December 2022, front-end claims denials for eligibility and registration were reduced by 11%.
The solution has reduced denials, streamlined payer remittance and increased the productivity of secondary/crossover claims. In addition, it has reduced administrative costs associated with generating letters including postage, printing supplies and staff wages.
Reduced inbound phone calls
Inbound patient phone calls for primary payer inquiries have been greatly reduced by the client’s use of the new eligibility solution.
Calls about verification and plan coordination have also declined.
- There’s been a 98% reduction of coordination of benefit (COB) inquiries
- Guarantor requests for information to determine if the patient has insurance benefits and coverage has decreased
- Payment posting has had to generate less COB requests for verification of primary and secondary payers
Conclusion
The organization strives to provide outstanding patient experience and satisfaction. It aims to minimize patient stress and anxiety by limiting patient engagement post-procedure including eliminating phone calls and coverage letters, as well as streamlining revenue processes. This is possible because of stronger front-end processes and the TriZetto Eligibility solution that allows for verification checking before the time of service and timely claims filing.
Call-out client quote: