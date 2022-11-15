What is digital banking?

Digital banking is the process of moving to the Internet the traditional banking services, activities and programs that once were available to customers only when they were physically present at a bank’s branch.

What are the business benefits of digital banking?

There are multiple business benefits of digital banking for the customer, bank and other providers in the ecosystem. Customer benefits include anytime, anywhere access at their fingertips; enhanced and personalized experiences; reduced transaction costs; faster turnaround time; and access to new and innovative features across payments, savings views and deposits. For the bank, benefits include lower cost of operations (through branchless banking and self-serve options), innovative revenue models and customer stickiness through experience and innovative products and services.