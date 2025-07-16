Global healthcare and agricultural company with a varied set of business units across the globe, including those related to its agricultural division. With its size comes the need to support tickets and incidents raised by users across approximately 90 applications in this division, totaling 5,000 requests annually.

The client’s existing technologies and processes were inefficient and costly, relying heavily on human agents to resolve a high volume of tickets. This manual approach couldn’t guarantee 24/7 support, was prone to errors and provided inconsistent solutions.

Furthermore, the investment required for training and sustaining the large team was significantly impacting the client's budget, with more applications. The high operational costs and lack of scalability inhibited the client’s ability to manage growing demands effectively, resulting in delayed response times and a negative user experience.

With this solution, the client was looking for an optimized and scalable platform to handle tickets from multiple applications, with efficient, reliable and error-free results. This in turn would reduce costs, help maintain a lean support team and minimize the resolution time for any response.