Key information extraction was slow and costly, affecting the customer experience

All of this information—amounting to tens of thousands of documents daily, in a wide range of formats—would be manually reviewed by bank employees, who would extract key information and enter it into the relevant system. Subject matter experts (SMEs) often had to clarify technical points, increasing the time and resources spent on the task, taking SMEs away from their primary job.

With each document taking on average 30 minutes to process, key information extraction (KIE) was contributing to high operating costs and long timescales. The customer experience was suffering too, as customers, anxious for a fraud claim to be settled or a mortgage lending decision to be made, could be left feeling frustrated with the long wait.

The bank identified an opportunity to accelerate the key information extraction process using AI. It engaged a dedicated team of gen AI specialists from Cognizant to design and develop a solution.