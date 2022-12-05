Synapse is giving one million workers an edge on tomorrow.

Our Synapse initiative ushers in a new tier of employees, trained to leap forward with cutting-edge technologies like generative AI, Cognizant’s premier tech services and skills needed to fill jobs of the future.

With a goal of training more than one million individuals by 2026, we are working with governments, academic institutions, businesses and strategic partners to create pathways to success that may otherwise be unreachable for many.

Join us as we work to train and shape the future of the world’s workforce.