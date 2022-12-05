Skip to main content Skip to footer
Synapse
Contact

Synapse is giving one million workers an edge on tomorrow.

Our Synapse initiative ushers in a new tier of employees, trained to leap forward with cutting-edge technologies like generative AI, Cognizant’s premier tech services and skills needed to fill jobs of the future.  

With a goal of training more than one million individuals by 2026, we are working with governments, academic institutions, businesses and strategic partners to create pathways to success that may otherwise be unreachable for many.

Join us as we work to train and shape the future of the world’s workforce.

Readying tomorrow’s workforce

Our Accelerator program is training 200,000 jobseekers to perform high-demand tech skills. Candidates complete online courses and assessments and get experience working with top clients in major industries. High performers are then shortlisted for specialized train-to-hire programs or job interviews with Cognizant or a Synapse partner.

Learn more
Man pointing to computer screen having a discussion with female colleague
Expanding the talent pool

Cognizant’s technology ecosystem includes organizations like India's NASSCOM and the Cognizant Google Cloud AI University. Through these channels, we are training 200,000 people on the latest technologies, to uplevel today’s technology workforce and the businesses they enrich.

Learn more
Man pointing to graph while giving a presentation
Driving community impact

By reaching out to universities, community colleges and workforce development groups, we support thousands of entry-level and mid-career professionals as apprentices in the US and UK training on emerging technologies. Partnering with a new employer consortium, Cognizant is building a talent pipeline service that enhances workers’ skills and drives community impact. 

Learn more
Three colleagues looking at a whiteboard having a discussion
Making tech training inclusive

Cognizant's corporate social responsibility efforts reach hundreds of organizations worldwide, impacting millions of individuals. Through philanthropic grants, education partnerships, volunteerism and mentoring, this focused effort will reach 300,000 individuals.

Learn more
Elderly woman smiling at the camera
Learning at Cognizant

As part of our award-winning learning and development platform, Cognizant is set to upskill more than 200,000 of our 345,000 employees. The program uses the latest technologies, including generative AI, to enhance our employees’ technology expertise and career trajectories—while significantly advancing our capabilities in the tech arena. 

Learn more
Female focus on work on her computer

News and insights

Cognizant Launches Synapse Initiative

Our plan to train one million people for the future.

Read more
null
People first: Ensuring AI human-centric AI adoption

To get the most out of AI initiatives, businesses must build them around—and for—the team members who will use them. 

Read more
two female colleagues having a discussion and pointing at screen
The people who will thrive as AI transforms the enterprise

AI is changing how businesses value human expertise. Here are three themes that will emerge in the AI-powered future.

Read more
Three colleagues having a discussion
How AI can power empathy in the workforce

AI and human empathy appear far apart, but intelligent use of AI can bring forth an empathic workplace where employees’ emotional wellbeing is a priority.

Read more
Blurred image colleagues walking in motion

Get in touch

Join us in this transformative venture, where every story of growth contributes to a larger narrative of global impact and social responsibility. If you have questions about Synapse, please contact us at Synapse@cognizant.com