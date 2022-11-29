Skip to main content Skip to footer
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@5313e684" Careers
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@36b92d6c" News
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@73f3eba5" Events
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@79c2feb3" Investors
Manufacturing Transformation
Contact

Transforming manufacturing

Combining deep industry knowledge and extensive Workday expertise, Cognizant’s Workday practice helps companies in the manufacturing field to not only modernize but also operate more strategically and with greater agility as well.

We help you combine finance, HR and planning within a single source of truth, increasing your visibility into your workforce and operations, while also boosting internal efficiency and better managing changes to your supply chain. Partner with us and see how Cognizant and Workday can move your business forward.

Offerings

Launch Workday with confidence

We offer complete, end-to-end Workday deployment support tailored for manufacturers. Our proprietary methodology and tools allow us to customize your Workday system to meet your organization’s needs, ensuring fast, accurate migration of legacy data.

Cognizant’s Workday practice has successfully helped financial services institutions deploy Workday. We offer a variety of deployment packages designed to align with your organization’s needs.

Maximize your Workday investment

Workday is a constantly evolving solution and making the most of it requires staying up to date with the latest releases, correcting when aspects of your implementation no longer align with your business needs and committing to ongoing education to ensure strong user adoption.

Cognizant provides financial services organizations with comprehensive post-deployment services, including updates, custom integration development, merger and acquisitions support and training.

Achieve organizational goals with Workday

We provide strategic planning and advisory services to prepare for your Workday journey, focusing on the people, process, technology and governance elements of digital transformation. Cognizant offers industry knowledge, Workday expertise and global resources to guide transformation in financial services and insurance.

Whether your business has already adopted—or plans to adopt—Workday, Cognizant can help you achieve your business goals.

Finance, HR and planning transformation for manufacturing

Discover how Cognizant’s Workday practice helps manufacturing organizations get the most from their investment.

Learn more
null

Get answers to your questions

Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.

Please enter valid name.
Please enter valid email address.
Please enter valid company name.
Please enter valid contact number.
Please select the region.
Please select the inquiry type.
Please select the sub inquiry type.
Please select the privacy consent checkbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.