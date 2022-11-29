Manufacturing Transformation

Transforming manufacturing

Combining deep industry knowledge and extensive Workday expertise, Cognizant’s Workday practice helps companies in the manufacturing field to not only modernize but also operate more strategically and with greater agility as well.

We help you combine finance, HR and planning within a single source of truth, increasing your visibility into your workforce and operations, while also boosting internal efficiency and better managing changes to your supply chain. Partner with us and see how Cognizant and Workday can move your business forward.