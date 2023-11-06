What open finance really means for building societies

Building societies and open finance may at first seem at opposite ends of the modernization spectrum. At the one end is a 200-year-old cooperative savings and loan model in which the organization—of which there are 43 in the UK—is owned not by shareholders but by members. On the other is an emerging banking model embraced by neo banks that breaks down barriers to sharing financial data.

And, indeed, with their simple, often non-digital products and a prudent, regional focus, many building societies struggle to embrace change. In our recent study “The open finance paradox,” building society respondents, in fact, were less convinced than their counterparts in the financial services industry that open finance can provide any real benefit to their current customer base (see sidebar for details on the study).

At the same time, building societies are no stranger to modernization. In our study, digital transformation ranks among their top business priorities—both currently and in terms of their two- to three-year investment plans. The question is whether they are pointing their modernization strategies in the right direction by resisting the call of open finance.

The fact is, the next generation of customers—Generation Z—will expect access to more innovative services enabled by open finance. Open finance can provide this new experience while also simplifying processes, reducing costs and enabling organizations to offer better products at improved rates. Therefore, to protect their future and remain relevant, building societies will need to plan strategically by ensuring their products and services evolve at the same rate as their changing customer needs.