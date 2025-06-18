Cybersecurity in banking, 2025: The critical gaps to address now

Cybercrime has become a global crisis, with annual costs spiraling to a predicted $10.5 trillion this year. Financial institutions are prime targets for these highly sophisticated AI-driven cyberattacks, ransomware disruptions and looming quantum-powered encryption breaches. Yet, many banks are still operating security models designed for yesterday’s threats. Banks need a radical cybersecurity transformation—not just incremental updates.

Here are six urgent shifts banks must make now to avoid catastrophic breaches in 2025 and beyond.

1 . Quantum-driven cyber-attacks are a ‘now,’ not a ‘later’ thing

The quantum cybersecurity risk has shifted from the theoretical to the inevitable as cybercriminals get closer to breaking the traditional encryption methods that banks have relied on for decades.

For instance, late last year, a group of Chinese researchers reportedly cracked RSA encryption using a D-Wave quantum computer—a major wake-up call for financial institutions relying on traditional cryptographic defenses.

Once quantum computers become accessible to cybercriminals, traditional encryption methods will be obsolete—and the risk of exposing financial information and sensitive customer data will be at banks’ doorsteps.