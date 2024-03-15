Life science supply chain: A path to sustainability



Emphasis on internal sustainability sets solid foundations for life science supply chain success

The good news is, the investments made in internal sustainability endeavors will serve as a strong foundation for Scope 3 work. Take, for instance, advancements in manufacturing facilitated by more efficient power generation or production technologies. Smarter manufacturing capabilities elevate equipment utilization rates, reducing raw material waste and optimizing the efficiency of every volt of electricity consumed.

Further, the integration of digital technologies opens new avenues for driving efficiencies in alternative ways. Consider patient trials. Today’s industry leaders can deploy remote, digital and decentralized clinical modalities, diminishing the need for extensive travel to and from trial sites. In some cases, in-silico trials, where experimentation is performed entirely by computer, completely eliminate the human component, eradicating the necessity for physical visits to health facilities altogether. Additionally, remote patient monitoring solutions, such as wearables and telehealth, proves instrumental in mitigating the need for travel.

Yet, beyond these innovations, life sciences leaders are shifting their efforts to their life science supply chains to varying degrees. For instance, AstraZeneca, through its "Ambition Zero Carbon" plan, aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from its global operations by an impressive 98% by 2026. The multinational pharmaceuticals and biotech company says it is actively engaging with its entire value chain to measure and reduce Scope 3 emissions.

Moreover, by the end of 2025, 95% of its spending in Scope 3 Categories 1 and 2 and 50% of spending in Scope 3 Categories 4 and 6 will be with companies that have science-based targets.

Merck, another major pharmaceutical player, focuses on robust measures for Scope 1 and 2 emissions but adopts a more measured approach to Scope 3. The company’s goals include achieving climate neutrality by 2040, halving Scope 1 and 2 emissions and pledging to lower Scope 3 emissions by 52% per euro value-added. Similarly, Novartis plans to achieve carbon neutrality in Scope 1 and 2 by 2025 and across its life science supply chain by 2030.

Three waves of life science supply chain sustainability

In our study, we identified seven key activities that life sciences businesses should undertake to improve the environmental sustainability of their life science supply chains (see Figure 1). By analyzing the timeframes in which respondents plan to address these key areas, we can start to see a roadmap emerging for how organizations will work to reduce their Scope 3 environmental impacts.

Increased data intensity in supply chain sustainability endeavors

Q: When did you start, or do you plan to start, implementing the following initiatives relating to improving the environmental sustainability of your supply chain?