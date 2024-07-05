Revolutionizing customer experience in the age of IoT

Customer loyalty is essential for businesses to retain long-term relationships with customers and to increase customer lifetime value. In fact, Gartner Research estimates that one in three businesses without a loyalty program will establish one by 2027 to increase first-party data collection and retain high-value customers.

For e-commerce companies, notably technology-driven retailers, the subscription model as applied to consumer-packaged goods (CPG), in which the retailer sends an agreed-on quantity of a product at agreed-on intervals, has helped build and retain loyal customers — but it brings its own set of challenges. Many of these could be overcome with personalization and customization enabled by the Internet of Things (IoT).

We believe that IoT will soon play a pivotal role in driving retail and warehouse engagement with the end customer by enabling an enhanced subscription model. Powered by live data collected from customers via connected devices, IoT in e-commerce will improve the sector’s ability to address issues related to inventory management and delivery. In turn, this will also help retailers craft a more compelling and engaging customer experience (CX) that drives long-term loyalty.

Subscription model challenges

The subscription model has been a boon to many retailers, but it is far from perfect; under this model, challenges that have long faced retailers still exist:

Inventory management and fulfillment. To a certain extent, managing inventory becomes easier and more predictable with subscriptions. But under this system, fluctuations caused by fads and consumer fickleness, especially for perishable items related to dietary needs, can make it difficult and expensive to maintain inventory as consumer tastes and subscription orders change. Dead stock and slow turnover loom as particular risks.

Delivery schedules. Delivery schedules are a key contributor to logistics cost. Under the subscription model, setting fixed times for delivery is more efficient for retailers than one-time orders. But what about better aligning deliveries to real-world consumption? What about times when the customer goes on vacation and neglects to proactively notify the retailer? As noted, consumers demand flexibility in their subscriptions; the step beyond this is proactive anticipation of changes in needs, and smart devices can help provide this.





Data security. Subscriptions require that customers provide payment details for ongoing billing. As with e-commerce in general, such data storage comes with regulatory and security requirements. In addition, usage data must be handled appropriately while being shared internally for product insights.

Interventions supported by IoT in ecommerce can address subscription-model challenges including:

Collecting real-time data at the point of user consumption.