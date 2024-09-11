Engineering a better future for Hispanic and Latin people

Every year, from September 15th to October 15th, the United States celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month to honor the contributions of Hispanic and Latin American people to the country. In Canada, where I live, October is dedicated to Latin American Heritage Month. This year's US theme, "Pioneers of Change: Shaping the Future Together," resonates deeply with me.

The promise of a better future has attracted millions of Latin Americans to this region. For that hope, we have left behind our homes, food, and cultural roots to live in new places. This has been my experience and that of millions before me. According to recent census data, Latin and Hispanic individuals make up 19.1% of the US population and 3.3% of Canada’s, with the numbers steadily rising.

But beyond statistics, we are real people with dreams, shaped by diverse histories. As immigrants, we seek security, stability, and better opportunities, hoping to build strong, supportive communities in our new homes. As a result, we are becoming an increasingly significant part of the workforce in both countries even as diversity in the tech industry gains importance.

Toward increased representation

Organizations must recognize the importance of understanding and supporting Latin American communities in tech and elsewhere. Talented individuals are essential for innovation and success. The technology industry, in particular, is highly competitive in attracting, hiring, developing, and retaining skilled professionals—ask any IT recruiter. However, Hispanic and Latin individuals are often underrepresented in IT and tech roles.

Organizations cannot afford to let biases and stereotypes prevent them from unleashing the potential of talented Hispanic and Latin professionals. It is important to ensure that an organization’s doors are open to everyone with the right skill set to succeed in the job. And once these individuals sign on, companies must ensure they feel safe, comfortable, and motivated.

Unfortunately, many Latin American employees face discrimination in different forms, from subtle microaggressions to explicit and hateful attacks. In 2021, 54% of Latinos reported experiencing discrimination in the US, with the most common form being the perception of being less intelligent. Studies in Canada show job applicants with names that sound African, Arabic, or Latin American are likely to face discrimination during the hiring process. Negative stereotypes and biases act as sources of microaggressions, which can detrimentally impact individuals’ self-esteem and self-concept.

I am from Argentina and have relocated twice: first to Costa Rica, then to Canada. Despite my previous experience, I found new obstacles here. My identity was often reduced to a single dimension: being Latino. I encountered stereotypes and assumptions and faced subtle jokes about my accent or grammar mistakes. These experiences made me more reserved, leading to feelings of inadequacy and regret. I learned that many people of color face similar challenges and that imposter syndrome, the experience of feeling unwelcome, undeserving, or unqualified, is common and often exacerbated in racialized people by racism and bias.

Prioritizing inclusivity

The good news is that we can do something about it. To create a more inclusive and equitable future, organizations and communities must prioritize initiatives focused on structural change and individual support. To this end, organizations must act on: