September 11, 2024
Engineering a better future for Hispanic and Latin people
As the US and Canada celebrate these crucial groups, businesses must do their part by prioritizing inclusivity and diversity.
Every year, from September 15th to October 15th, the United States celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month to honor the contributions of Hispanic and Latin American people to the country. In Canada, where I live, October is dedicated to Latin American Heritage Month. This year's US theme, "Pioneers of Change: Shaping the Future Together," resonates deeply with me.
The promise of a better future has attracted millions of Latin Americans to this region. For that hope, we have left behind our homes, food, and cultural roots to live in new places. This has been my experience and that of millions before me. According to recent census data, Latin and Hispanic individuals make up 19.1% of the US population and 3.3% of Canada’s, with the numbers steadily rising.
But beyond statistics, we are real people with dreams, shaped by diverse histories. As immigrants, we seek security, stability, and better opportunities, hoping to build strong, supportive communities in our new homes. As a result, we are becoming an increasingly significant part of the workforce in both countries even as diversity in the tech industry gains importance.
Toward increased representation
Organizations must recognize the importance of understanding and supporting Latin American communities in tech and elsewhere. Talented individuals are essential for innovation and success. The technology industry, in particular, is highly competitive in attracting, hiring, developing, and retaining skilled professionals—ask any IT recruiter. However, Hispanic and Latin individuals are often underrepresented in IT and tech roles.
Organizations cannot afford to let biases and stereotypes prevent them from unleashing the potential of talented Hispanic and Latin professionals. It is important to ensure that an organization’s doors are open to everyone with the right skill set to succeed in the job. And once these individuals sign on, companies must ensure they feel safe, comfortable, and motivated.
Unfortunately, many Latin American employees face discrimination in different forms, from subtle microaggressions to explicit and hateful attacks. In 2021, 54% of Latinos reported experiencing discrimination in the US, with the most common form being the perception of being less intelligent. Studies in Canada show job applicants with names that sound African, Arabic, or Latin American are likely to face discrimination during the hiring process. Negative stereotypes and biases act as sources of microaggressions, which can detrimentally impact individuals’ self-esteem and self-concept.
I am from Argentina and have relocated twice: first to Costa Rica, then to Canada. Despite my previous experience, I found new obstacles here. My identity was often reduced to a single dimension: being Latino. I encountered stereotypes and assumptions and faced subtle jokes about my accent or grammar mistakes. These experiences made me more reserved, leading to feelings of inadequacy and regret. I learned that many people of color face similar challenges and that imposter syndrome, the experience of feeling unwelcome, undeserving, or unqualified, is common and often exacerbated in racialized people by racism and bias.
Prioritizing inclusivity
The good news is that we can do something about it. To create a more inclusive and equitable future, organizations and communities must prioritize initiatives focused on structural change and individual support. To this end, organizations must act on:
- Education. Decision-makers must stay educated on key concepts related to diversity and inclusion: belonging, allyship, intersectionality, psychological safety, biases, microaggressions, imposter syndrome, and more. At Cognizant, thousands of associates have been involved in conscious inclusion training. Additionally, it is important to understand the diversity within Hispanic and Latin American communities—we are not a monolith. Talent acquisition specialists, hiring managers, and business leaders should recognize the heterogeneity of the Latin American population and avoid assumptions and generalizations.
- Affinity groups. When you are new in a country or a company, you want to connect with people who will make you feel safe and included. Affinity groups are fundamental in this regard. Through my attendance at meetings organized by the Black, Latin and Indigenous Affinity Group (BLING) at Cognizant, I was able to understand more about the concepts previously referenced. I found people who encouraged me to participate, to contribute, to leave my fears of being judged behind.
- Intersectional allyship. Rustin, a movie about the life of civil rights activist Bayard Rustin, includes a pair of quotes that have stayed in my mind, when the title character tells Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. he won’t hide who he is from other civil rights leaders: “On the day I was born Black, I was also born a homosexual,” Rustin says, and “They either believe in freedom and justice for all or they do not.”
I agree you cannot separate dimensions of your identity. Either you bring your whole self, or you don’t bring yourself to work. The movie made me think about the importance of intersectionality, not only in our identities but also in our allyship. Think about all the things we can achieve if we focus on what we have in common, in the systems and barriers that keep us away from the top of the ladder. Think about how powerful the minoritized groups of Women, Black, Latin, Asian, Indigenous people, Jewish, Middle Eastern people, Muslims, 2SLGBTIQ+ people, people with disabilities, and everyone else marginalized can be if we become stronger allies for each other.
- Resources. Organizations can offer several resources to support Hispanic and Latin American employees. Policies and compliance mechanisms can help to prevent and address discrimination and microaggressions. Employee Assistance Programs and Mental Health Allyship Programs are helpful to address imposter syndrome, loneliness, anxiety, and depression. Technology is also an amazing tool that helps us, and artificial intelligence has the potential to develop our talent and strengthen our confidence.
Meanwhile, individuals can work to own the narrative. My accent and my lack of perfection in grammar made me feel ashamed when speaking with native speakers. I went through a similar process to the one I felt about my queer sexual orientation. First, I experienced shame when people made fun of me. Then, I realized that I have an accent in Spanish, my native language, so why would I not have an accent in English? I was able to make this change by not letting others define who I am and by embracing my roots with pride.
Now, when someone hears my accent, they know about my background, my story, the progress I’ve made, and challenges I overcame to be where I am. And I’ve found that controlling this narrative gives me the confidence needed to fight imposter syndrome.
We offer so much
Hispanics and Latin Americans are, and will continue to be, a significant part of the US and Canadian workforces. And we, like every other community, have talented people. We have learned to be flexible; we know how to adapt and innovate in the ever-changing reality around us, and we can raise the bar. That’s the value we add to our organizations.
In a competitive talent market, if organizations want to succeed now and in the future, they must do the right thing and prevent discrimination if they want to become an employer of choice for talented Hispanic and Latin professionals in tech and elsewhere.
Quoting Bayard Rustin’s character in the aforementioned movie: “Thirty years ago, Gandhi walked the sea, picked up a handful of salt, and inspired a movement that brought down an empire. The time has come for us to do the samey” Now is our time to lift the barriers from the past and the present to engineer real and positive change. Organizations must be pioneers of this change. It is time to work together because in the future of work, no one can afford to exclude Latin people.
