TriZetto Healthcare Administration Solutions

Cognizant’s robust, end-to-end platform combined with our flexible service model can tackle nuances at every stage of the revenue cycle. Our expertise in the provider and payer areas allows us to deliver a unique approach for revenue cycle challenges and solutions.

As an established player with over 30 years in RCM, we process 2.6 billion transactions annually, providing meaningful support for 200+ million lives.

Our breadth of knowledge helps bridge the gaps caused by talent shortages and reimbursement complexities, helping providers uncover hidden opportunities for revenue optimization.