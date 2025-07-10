Figure 3

Base: 8,451 respondents in the US, UK, Germany and Australia

Source: Cognizant Research

High stakes and complex contracts hamper AI adoption

In stark contrast with the bullishness seen in the Learn phase, all consumer groups pull back at this phase of the journey. For internet services, scores for the most positive cohort (those aged 35–44) drop 26 points. For the less engaged youngest group, scores slide 25 points. This trend is more pronounced for telephone services, where scores drop 35 points for 35-to-44-year-olds.

Complex and costly internet and phone contracts give consumers pause about automating these purchases. The average internet contract runs 12 to 24 months, costs about $75 a month and stipulates hundreds of dollars in early termination fees. Phone contracts are similar; the average US consumer spends $1,342 per year on phone bills.

That said, AI’s role in negotiating a good deal is viewed positively by some. As one consumer pointed out, AI could seamlessly compare “the cost of phone bills and data plans, as well as change my plan for me if it finds a different one that is cheaper or has better offers/prices.”

For instance, AI could analyze contract terms, compare pricing plans and suggest tailored services that align with consumers’ needs and lifestyle. Or it could recommend optimal solutions and automate transitions between plans, ensuring seamless service upgrades without manual intervention.

High-income telecom consumers are more willing to balance AI risk with convenience

That said, high-income groups (those earning more than $80,000 a year) are slightly more inclined to leverage AI tools for finalizing internet service contracts. This attitude could stem from their ability to more easily absorb the potential financial consequences of early termination fees or high monthly costs and, instead, prioritize convenience.

This trend is even more pronounced in the phone services sector, where the highest-income group significantly outpaces the lowest on the inclination index, sitting 23 points higher.

Younger telecom consumers are the most apt to use AI to purchase internet services

Younger consumers are the most likely group to use AI at the Buy phase, albeit at a much lower level on the inclination index overall. While 18-to-24-year-olds still have the lowest score overall at 30—reflecting the low likelihood of their purchasing internet services—the next youngest consumer group (those aged 25 to 34) have the highest inclination, with a score of 55.

This means telecommunications companies have an opportunity to embed advanced automation capabilities into the purchase journey for these younger demographics who, over time, will become more economically powerful and more likely to entrust AI agents to handle the Buy phase of the journey.