What is machine learning?

Machine learning is a branch of artificial intelligence that uses statistical techniques or algorithms to enable a computer to become better at what it does. The computer identifies patterns in behavior or speech, for example, and it notes those differences to “learn” more about a particular user or set of users. Machine learning discovers patterns and structures, finds unusual data points, predicts values and categories, and solves a variety of problems. It also allows companies to consume very large amounts of data from a variety of sources and make sense out of it.

What are the business benefits of machine learning?

Machine learning makes product marketing plans and sales forecasts more accurate, helps life sciences companies conduct more effective, safe and efficient clinical trials and informs healthcare providers of patients’ needs and behaviors so they can intervene and provide appropriate services.