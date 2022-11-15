What is unified device management?

Unified device management, or unified endpoint management, provides a single, simple platform for managing and protecting an organization’s mobile, PC and other devices across its network. A unified device management software solution offers capabilities for managing and securing applications and content on myriad devices—such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, printers, internet of things (IoT) edge devices, wearables and more—across the enterprise.

Unified device management also increasingly includes zero-touch device provisioning to deliver ready-to-work experience for employees on first boot with apps and settings installed.

What are the business benefits of unified device management?

With a unified device management solution, an enterprise can: