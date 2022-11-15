What is P&C automation?

P&C automation primarily uses robotic process automation (RPA or bots) in the areas of underwriting, policy processing, and claims. Manual processes performed by humans increase cycle times and errors, and add overhead costs to basic business processes. As a result, P&C automation is becoming an area of increasing focus for many insurers. Piloting and deploying bots is on the rise as property and casualty insurers look for ways to optimize their operations. More than a peripheral trend, P&C automation is expected to become “business as usual” over the next few years. In fact, The Digital Insurer estimates that bots will soon handle 80% of all underwriting.

What are the business benefits of P&C automation?

P&C automation provides many business benefits, including: