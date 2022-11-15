What is a neural network?

A neural network is a methodology or set of algorithms that functions similarly to a human brain. It applies deep learning techniques to recognize patterns and draws conclusions without human intervention.

Neural networks, a type of machine learning, learn and refine results over time. They are capable of organically learning and modeling complex, non-linear relationships. They can also find shortcuts, which is highly valuable in big data analysis. Neural networks can infer relationships and self-repair when data is missing or error conditions occur.

What are the business benefits of a neural network?

A deep neural network offers multiple business benefits. For example, it can: