What is a digital contact center?
A digital contact center is a cloud-based contact center that utilizes the latest digital technologies to become more predictive than reactive, and significantly improve the customer experience (CX). These technologies range from existing functionality—live chat, SMS, social media, chatbots—to omnichannel solutions and emerging customer contact tools such as artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT) and natural language processing (NLP).
What are the business benefits of a digital contact center?
By switching from a traditional, locally managed contact center to a cloud-based digital contact center, an organization can accelerate CX transformation by:
- Setting up a contact center with minimal effort, as it takes only a few clicks to set up an omni-channel contact center.
- Easily scaling up or down to meet unpredictable demand by securely onboarding agents.
- Optimizing contact center personnel and improving productivity to reduce operating costs.
- Staying on the forefront of customer service without requiring a sizable investment in IT infrastructure.
- Integrating cutting-edge contact center software with digital technologies such as advanced analytics, AI and chatbot.
- Streamlining traffic on call lines to decrease time-to-resolution of customer issues.