What is a digital contact center?

A digital contact center is a cloud-based contact center that utilizes the latest digital technologies to become more predictive than reactive, and significantly improve the customer experience (CX). These technologies range from existing functionality—live chat, SMS, social media, chatbots—to omnichannel solutions and emerging customer contact tools such as artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT) and natural language processing (NLP).

What are the business benefits of a digital contact center?

By switching from a traditional, locally managed contact center to a cloud-based digital contact center, an organization can accelerate CX transformation by: