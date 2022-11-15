What is deep learning?

Deep learning is a specialized form of machine learning that is powered by neural networking. It makes sense of unstructured data by extracting and classifying images or sounds to draw valuable business conclusions. Deep learning can be applied in areas such as facial recognition, speech recognition, translation, autonomous cars and social network filtering.

What are the business benefits of deep learning?

Applying deep learning technology can reduce the amount of time it takes to analyze data and draw conclusions. It can also increase the quality and accuracy of those results. Deep learning can also: