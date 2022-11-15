Skip to main content Skip to footer
  • /content/cognizant-dot-com/us/en/glossary

No Results.

Did you mean...

Or try searching another term.

Cloud workspace

What is a cloud workspace? 

A cloud workspace is a cloud-based digital desktop that assembles a team’s content and tools in a single, secure managed solution. Typically offered by an IT service provider on a subscription basis (per-seat, per-hour or -month), a smart cloud workspace solution can scale to accommodate thousands of workers globally, easily accessible anywhere, anytime, from any supported device.

What are the business benefits of a cloud workspace?

A smart cloud-based workspace can:

  • Streamline tasks. You can eliminate multiple administrative functions associated with managing desktops, such as provisioning, deploying, maintaining and recycling. 
  • Minimize hardware. Smart cloud workspaces require less hardware (desktops, laptops, etc.) to manage, and there’s no need for complex virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) deployments.
  • Reduce costs. You can switch from a capital expense (capex) to an operating expense (opex) model, gaining on-demand access to cloud desktops with compute, memory and storage resources.
  • Protect your information. Each user can access encrypted, persistent storage volumes in the cloud. No data is stored on users’ local devices.
  • Scale up and down. You can quickly and easily provision and de-provision virtual desktops as your workforce and workflow needs change.
Cloud workspace featured content


Back to glossary