What is a cloud workspace?

A cloud workspace is a cloud-based digital desktop that assembles a team’s content and tools in a single, secure managed solution. Typically offered by an IT service provider on a subscription basis (per-seat, per-hour or -month), a smart cloud workspace solution can scale to accommodate thousands of workers globally, easily accessible anywhere, anytime, from any supported device.

What are the business benefits of a cloud workspace?

A smart cloud-based workspace can: