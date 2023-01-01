The challenge
Our client is one of the largest construction equipment manufacturers in the world that provides financial and insurance products to customers through a worldwide dealer network. Its in-house outdated legacy procurement system was spread across several countries and was not centralized, which made it difficult to keep track of approval and invoice systems. There was minimal intelligence on the source-to-pay cycle due to the lack of real-time dashboards and difficult buying experiences for users. This led to spend leakage to non-preferred suppliers, resulting in lost spend reduction opportunities, and the cost of maintenance for a decentralized system was too high. The company needed a partner to help reengineer procure-to-pay processes as well as replace and retire the current legacy system.
Our approach
Cognizant helped the company design a global architecture for its supply chain landscape and defined the roadmap for the global rollout. We were responsible for the global implementation and rollout of Coupa, a leading cloud-based procurement platform, that catered to the requirements of individual markets. Cognizant customized Coupa’s configuration according to the client’s business requirements while enabling its integration with multiple ERP systems. A new indirect procurement process was deployed with Coupa. We coordinated with different middleware teams, proposed an enhancement on the interface that would fix subsequent dependent incidents and enabled extended weekend and hourly support for critical incidents. Cognizant drove digital transformation for the client and developed a repository of properly documented standard operating procedures (SOPs). The project also helped the company create a single view of indirect spend across the entire enterprise, which led to better spend leverage and ecommerce user experiences.