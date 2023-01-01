The challenge

Our client is one of the largest construction equipment manufacturers in the world that provides financial and insurance products to customers through a worldwide dealer network. Its in-house outdated legacy procurement system was spread across several countries and was not centralized, which made it difficult to keep track of approval and invoice systems. There was minimal intelligence on the source-to-pay cycle due to the lack of real-time dashboards and difficult buying experiences for users. This led to spend leakage to non-preferred suppliers, resulting in lost spend reduction opportunities, and the cost of maintenance for a decentralized system was too high. The company needed a partner to help reengineer procure-to-pay processes as well as replace and retire the current legacy system.