What is cloud migration?

Cloud migration is the process of moving an organization’s applications—including data, services, processes and other business components—to a cloud computing environment. It typically involves transitioning these elements from on-premise data centers and servers to the cloud or from one cloud environment to another.

What are the business benefits of cloud migration?

By migrating some or all of its data assets to the cloud, an organization can achieve the following benefits:

Turn responsibility over to a CSP for maintaining hardware, software and network infrastructure.

What are the biggest challenges in migrating to the cloud?

Migrating applications and data to the cloud is becoming a routine activity in the digital age—one that business and IT stakeholders can launch quickly, efficiently and effectively. However, in a highly fragmented market, enterprises may find it challenging to choose the best-suited cloud services, deployment models and workloads from the multitude of choices currently available.

Migrating to the cloud can be a cumbersome and risky exercise for traditional enterprises that have relied on legacy in-house systems to deliver services and revenue for years. Some typical challenges enterprises face when considering cloud migration solutions include:

Deciding on the workloads to be moved and the order of migration.

Maintaining the reliability and performance of business-critical services.

Implementing appropriate levels of security controls and regulatory compliance.

What are typical approaches to cloud migration?

Among the cloud migration approaches are:

A combination of Greenfield and Brownfield strategies

What is a successful framework for cloud migration?

A successful cloud migration framework is generally one that uses an agile methodology executed through scrum to divide the planning and execution of a cloud migration—as well as the ongoing management and optimization of the cloud—into a series of five strictly defined processes:

Assess and Plan: Evaluates portfolios for cloud suitability and cloud migration viability
Design and Build: Sets up a secure cloud environment based on workload requirements
Vision and Strategy: Ensures alignment with business and IT strategies
Migrate and Validate: Transitions workloads to the cloud environment
Run and Optimize: Manages cloud-based systems, including service

Various accelerators—such as prebuilt cloud migration solution blueprints and patterns, migration tools, factory models, performance dashboards and governance frameworks, as well as integrated change management processes—power such a framework.

What is the typical timeline for migrating applications to the cloud?

With the right process, cloud migration can be effected in as little as 30 days, implementing a process that includes the following steps: