A heavy technical debt burden

The system’s legacy code and processes increased manual labor and costs for the PacificSource operations teams. For example, while EAM has a feature to automatically perform eligibility checks, the PacificSource team could not use it because of the custom scripts. This meant staff had to manually look up individuals in the portal operated by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to verify if a person was qualified and eligible for Medicare Advantage.

Similarly, PacificSource had manual processes for determining late enrollment penalties, low income subsidies (LIS), validation reporting and broker flags. Teams also had to manually assign product and class/plan values in Facets. These tasks contributed to long enrollment processing times.

Finally, despite its limited functionality, the custom coding process consumed too many business and IT resources.