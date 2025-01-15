Case study
At a glance
Industry
Healthcare
Challenge
Reduce technical debt, update legacy processes and speed member enrollments
Products and services
Cognizant Advisory Services
TriZetto Enrollment Administration Manager
Success Highlights
- Cut Medicare enrollment processing time from four days to one
- Avoided incremental labor increases during annual election period
- Reduced IT and operations costs
Our approach
We partnered with PacificSource to assess its use of EAM and related processes. We made 31 process, configuration and feature recommendations that its operations teams could adopt to reduce technical debt and gain efficiencies. We also worked with the client’s enrollment team to implement the recommendations that would deliver the most benefit during the upcoming Medicare annual enrollment period.
PacificSource started by enabling nine features already existing in EAM to eliminate a variety of custom code and related manual processes. Decommissioning the custom code required extensive collaboration and review to ensure uninterrupted business operations as the annual enrollment period opened.
Business outcomes
The EAM features delivered immediate efficiencies to PacificSource. Sales, marketing, product and regulatory teams could access accurate member data more quickly, enabling the organization to pivot and adjust advertising and marketing campaigns to specific markets.
Eligibility features in EAM decreased enrollment processing from four days to one. This improvement meant members received faster confirmation, enrollment letters and membership packets.
By implementing the features and removing manual processes, PacificSource avoided hiring additional personnel during the high-volume annual enrollment period, saving more than $42,000 in temporary staffing costs. Decommissioning custom code saved countless programming hours and provided additional cost savings, freeing PacificSource to dedicate staff and funds to other critical projects.
Building loyalty instead of legacy debt
With most members receiving their enrollment confirmation within 24 hours of processing, they can swiftly access the care they require. The improved service increases member trust and loyalty, helping PacificSource carry out its mission to the community it serves.