SAP on Cloud

Cognizant improves agility, reduces TCO, accelerates provisioning and ensures defect-free cloud transition with our experience in RISE with SAP.
We partner with you to deploy your SAP landscape on the public cloud, whether it's a green-field implementation (SAP Cloud Fit) or migrating existing on-premises SAP workloads (SAP Cloud Shift). With 99.9+% platform availability, we deliver highly available SAP S/4HANA systems on public cloud with fail-proof disaster recovery.
Our investment in the Cognizant’s SAP Cloud Assessment and Transformation (cCAT) Framework, along with the SAP HANA Assessment and Transformation Framework, enables us to swiftly adopt and execute your cloud strategy, accelerating your SAP migration and reducing capital expenditure on SAP.