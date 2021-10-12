SAP on Cloud

<h5>“Financial economy of at least 25%”</h5> <h5>“We could not have accomplished our SAP Landscape Transformation onto cloud without the Cognizant team’s substantial contribution and integration within the project organization. Based on our actual previous operations costs and anticipated Azure costs, we estimate a financial economy of at least 25% per annum after starting running SAP on the cloud.”</h5> <h6>—Claudiu Iarca, CIO, ANHAM FZCO</h6>

<h5>“A game-changer for our business.”</h5> <h5>“On behalf of the executive team, please accept my appreciation for the incredible effort and leadership that has been displayed over the past several months in SAP Cloud Migration project. It was an enormous undertaking, resulting in cost savings of over 35% on infrastructure spend, and going live as per plan.”</h5> <h6>—Senior Vice President & CIO, Acco Brands</h6>

<h5>"A digital shift led by public cloud infrastructure."</h5> <h5>“The transformation wasn’t just an IT initiative to upgrade the system and change the infrastructure, but an overall change in how the organization operated.”</h5> <h6>—Sascha Wenninger, Technology Lead, Orica</h6>

<h5>“Cognizant has drawn on its expertise in SAP and cloud technologies to design, build and migrate our SAP applications to Microsoft Azure. Cognizant also deployed a one-click disaster recovery solution for the migrated systems, which will improve resiliency of our financial applications, be more cost-efficient, provide greater choice and increase self-service.”</h5> <h6>—Alexander Turk, IT Foundation Lead, Swiss Re</h6>

<h5>“Incredible effort and leadership”</h5> <h5>“On behalf of the executive team, please accept my appreciation for the incredible effort and leadership displayed over the past several months in the SAP Technical Upgrade project. It was an enormous undertaking, but went live according to plan and with minimal challenges.”</h5> <h6>—Senior VP & CIO, Global consumer goods company</h6>