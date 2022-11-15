What is enterprise resource planning?

ERP is an integrated business process management system, for both software and technology, that manages a company’s core business processes. The ERP suite of integrated applications allows an organization to use a system to collect, store, interpret and manage the business, as well as automate back-office functions related to technology, services and human resources.

What are the business benefits of enterprise resource planning?

ERP provides an integrated and up-to-date view of core business processes to track business resources, such as cash, inventory raw materials and production capacity, as well as the status of financial business commitments related to purchasing and accounting.