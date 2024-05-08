The challenge

Founded in 2013, Community Fibre Limited (CFL) is on a mission to bring faster, more affordable broadband to the residents and businesses of London. The company is now London’s best quality broadband provider, made possible by its unique approach of installing and operating its own 100% full fiber network.

CFL was experiencing rapid growth and wanted its internal processes to be as innovative and efficient as its broadband offerings. It reached out to Cognizant to explore how automating core processes could increase productivity and free up employees from tedious, manual tasks.