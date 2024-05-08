Skip to main content Skip to footer
Case study

The challenge

Founded in 2013, Community Fibre Limited (CFL) is on a mission to bring faster, more affordable broadband to the residents and businesses of London. The company is now London’s best quality broadband provider, made possible by its unique approach of installing and operating its own 100% full fiber network. 

CFL was experiencing rapid growth and wanted its internal processes to be as innovative and efficient as its broadband offerings. It reached out to Cognizant to explore how automating core processes could increase productivity and free up employees from tedious, manual tasks. 

Our approach

CFL wanted to focus on three areas where it saw the most potential for impact: lead reporting and actionable insights, billing and payment processes, and business development. After evaluating CFL’s business goals, Cognizant recommended Microsoft Power Platform as the best path forward. 

Power Automate and Power Automate Desktop were the primary solutions we used to enable automations. Due to the high number of variations within processes, we also introduced Process Advisor for value-added task and process mining purposes. 

In total, Cognizant automated 13 processes and 29 variants across key business areas—including  a process that made it much easier for customers to set up direct debit payments, which had a positive impact on CFL’s cashflow. 

Related case studies

A foundation for future operational efficiencies

CFL has achieved huge productivity gains from its Power Platform implementation, including an 85% reduction in average process handling time, translating to 12,000 hours saved in just the first year. A single update to billing processes also helped CFL improve cash flow by more than 25%, by increasing the number of payments taken by direct debit. Power Platform has not only enabled CFL to implement the automations it needs today, but also provides a scalable foundation to meet future automation and low-code development requirements.

25%

improvement in cashflow

85%

average reduction in process handling times

12,000

hours of work saved in the first year