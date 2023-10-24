The challenge
Our client, Priority Health, has a complex quality management and reporting landscape that was challenging its ability to develop and submit comprehensive, accurate and timely reports required to achieve high ratings from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). The organization’s quality improvement and reporting workflows draw on more than 50 sources to compile the data necessary to achieve high Medicare Star and National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) ratings. The client needed a robust data integration and normalization engine that could provide a unified view of its member population and generate member insights using the data from all these sources.