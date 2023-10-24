Our approach

Priority Health selected Cognizant’s TriZetto® ClaimSphere® suite, a complete hosted quality and Star rating improvement solution that includes regulatory reporting services. ClaimSphere enables our client to gather and submit retrospective data for the NCQA’s HEDIS program.

Our client was one of the first health plans to tap into the Michigan Health Information Network (MiHIN) as a source of supplemental data for HEDIS measures. Our teams worked closely together to develop interfaces with MiHIN that made it easier for providers and Priority Health’s plans to exchange data. We also helped the company streamline its medical record review validation process—a critical step in preparing for HEDIS audits—by developing a medical record abstraction function called Clinical+ Chart Abstractor. This tool makes it possible to convert data from a PDF and a variety of other formats into digital, searchable records to support quality reporting.