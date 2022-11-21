TriZetto Healthcare Products / Quality Management
Cognizant Quality Management consists of two highly effective digital solutions that provide key insights into the patient journey and enable payer-provider collaboration to reduce costs and drive overall quality improvement.
Products
Lines of business
Related services
Contact us
At Cognizant, we are here to provide you with more information about our TriZetto Healthcare Products software and service solutions and answer any questions you may have.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.