TriZetto Healthcare Products / Quality Management

Maximizing revenue by improving outcomes

Cognizant Quality Management consists of two highly effective digital solutions that provide key insights into the patient journey and enable payer-provider collaboration to reduce costs and drive overall quality improvement.
Meeting the annual state and national regulatory requirements with the flexibility to meet your organizations specific quality improvement objectives is critical to your company’s success.
Our ClaimSphere suite is focused on helping payers and providers navigate the value-based shift and drive overall quality improvement. The results are faster care gap closure, increased operational efficiencies, better patient outcomes and improved quality of care.
HEDIS® is a registered trademark of the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).

Products

ClaimSphere® Clinical+

Software as a service (SaaS) point-of-care platform for providers that facilitates supplemental data collection.

ClaimSphere® QaaS

Helps decode patient-specific clinical events across disparate data sources and identify key issues impacting value-based outcomes and HEDIS quality ratings.

Lines of business

Commercial

Our comprehensive, flexible and scalable core administrative solutions  enable the digital transformation required for success in the commercial  market.

Individual & small group

Support for the economic advantages and efficiencies.

Specialty

Get flexible IT solutions to address your unique business requirements with customizable functionality.

 

 

Medicare

Build functionality that adapts to meet the complexities and demands of the Medicare Advantage market.

Medicaid

Build capabilities that adapt to meet the complexities and demands of the Managed Medicaid market.

Duals

Apply flexible solutions that streamline the coordination of multiple compliance requirements and ease administration burdens.

