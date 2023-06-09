The challenge

Parkland Community Health Plan (PCHP) needed to improve how it meets the growing needs of its medically underserved populations in North Texas. It sought to digitize its information technology platform to better manage health data, member transactions and the physicians and hospitals in its network. PCHP wanted to transition from outsourced administration to remedy declining membership and gain better reporting. As nearly all its operations were outsourced, there was little visibility into areas that needed improvement. Cognizant responded to the managed care organization’s request for proposal, recommending the long-term benefits of TriZetto® QNXT™ as a platform, and was chosen for the transformation engagement.