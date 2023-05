End-to-end core administration

A configurable, rules-driven solution with demonstrated capability, flexibility and reliability.

The QNXT Enterprise Core Administration System is a configurable, rules-driven, end-to-end core administration solution with demonstrated scalability, flexibility and reliability. It supports multiple lines of business on a single core platform, including Commercial, Individual, Medicare, Medicaid, Duals, Consumer-Directed Health and Specialty. QNXT’s vast array of functions and full solution suite of modules include everything a payer organization needs to manage their data and operations, including:

Medical and Specialty claims processing

Claims re-pricing

Capitation/risk fund management

Premium billing

Provider network management

Group/membership administration

Referral management

Hospital and medical pre-authorization

Case management

Customer service

Electronic data interchange

The out-of-the-box solution has deep rule-based features and functions that promote automation and accuracy. Built on an open platform with service-oriented architecture, the QNXT application delivers the flexibility and functionality necessary to improve performance and increase efficiency. It also helps you compete more effectively in the ever-changing healthcare market and positioning your organization to minimize financial risk and comply.