What is business process as a service (BPaaS)?
Business process as a service, or BPaaS, is a type of business process outsourcing (BPO) delivered based on a cloud services model. BPaaS is connected to other services, including SaaS, PaaS and IaaS, and is fully configurable. BPaaS provides companies with the people, processes and technology they need to operate as a pay-per-use service by making use of the availability and efficiency of a cloud-based system. This approach to operations greatly reduces total cost of ownership by providing an on-demand solution based on services needed as opposed to purchasing a package deal tied into a single application.
BPaaS keeps companies in lockstep with industry best practices and technology advancements. Companies can also easily increase business process services levels during peak periods and bring new products and services to market faster with BPaaS’s unique operating flexibility and agility.
What are the business benefits of business process as a service (BPaaS)?
BPaaS offers many business benefits, including:
- Product/service deliverability: From managing inventory to organizing email and customer records, BPaaS helps companies facilitate the delivery of products and services in an automated, streamlined way with help of cloud technologies. BPaaS is standardized for use across industries and organizations, so it’s flexible and repeatable, resulting in higher efficiency and, ultimately, better service and experience for customers.
- Cutting edge at reduced cost: BPaaS provides a business with the latest digital tools, technologies, processes and talent to improve its efficiency, service and the customer experience, without the large capital investment traditionally required. By implementing BPaaS, companies can shift to a pay-per-use consumption model and reduce total cost of ownership.
- Accommodates fluctuating business needs: BPaaS can scale on-demand when a company experiences a peak workload. Due to its innate configurability applicable across multiple business areas, and its interaction with other foundational cloud services like SaaS, the service can make use of its cloud foundation to scale to accommodate large fluctuations in business process needs.