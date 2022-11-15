What is business process as a service (BPaaS)?

Business process as a service, or BPaaS, is a type of business process outsourcing (BPO) delivered based on a cloud services model. BPaaS is connected to other services, including SaaS, PaaS and IaaS, and is fully configurable. BPaaS provides companies with the people, processes and technology they need to operate as a pay-per-use service by making use of the availability and efficiency of a cloud-based system. This approach to operations greatly reduces total cost of ownership by providing an on-demand solution based on services needed as opposed to purchasing a package deal tied into a single application.

BPaaS keeps companies in lockstep with industry best practices and technology advancements. Companies can also easily increase business process services levels during peak periods and bring new products and services to market faster with BPaaS’s unique operating flexibility and agility.

What are the business benefits of business process as a service (BPaaS)?

BPaaS offers many business benefits, including: