The challenge

Running applications in a traditional data center might not be the best way to save money nowadays. Our client, a supplier of healthcare products, technologies and therapies across more than 100 countries, was not able to scale its applications. In spite of using virtual machines in its data centers, the company had availability issues, along with high infrastructure and license costs. Scalability issues affected the company’s capability to respond to customer transactions during peak hours. Network and data center shortcomings restricted application availability. In 2018, the company’s data center provider announced the closure of managed facilities in Europe. Consequently, it had only six months to look for an alternative, and migrating to the cloud was the best option. Being a trusted partner since 2012, the client turned to Cognizant to help with the migration and cloud enablement.