The challenge

Every enterprise is challenged to use organizational data effectively and apply intelligent analytics to execute their business processes optimally. This AI in healthcare case study highlights how a U.S.-based healthcare company provides revenue cycle management solutions designed and developed to engage patients, as well as assist physicians and hospitals and improve the latter’s financial results.

Over a period of time, the organization had generated thousands of reports, aggregates and metrics compiled in multiple formats and stored in diversified locations with varied entitlements. It needed an automated way to discover insights, search relevant reports and visually represent trends so team leaders could take the next best action. The company also wanted a way to field requests for all relevant metrics, measures and dimensions, and it wanted those details in real time.