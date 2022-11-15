What is natural language processing?

Natural language processing is the field of computer science that focuses on interactions between humans using spoken language and computers. Computerized speech recognition and analytics process large volumes of natural language data and draw conclusions about individual customers or sets of customers. NLP helps organizations envision and create transformative voice-based solutions for customer service, digital commerce, contact centers and more.

What are the business benefits of natural language processing?

Natural language processing algorithms help businesses engage more quickly with prospects, provide superior customer service and sales support, and amplify their digital brand on social media, websites, mobile devices and a growing range of smart devices. It also helps facilitate sales across digital channels with personalized, 24x7 human-like “bots,” lower customer service costs, and improve customer satisfaction and loyalty. Natural language processing increases employee productivity and satisfaction by automating high frequency and routine service desk interactions.