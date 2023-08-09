The challenge

Drug addiction interferes with positive health outcomes for patients being treated for other conditions. Additionally, caregivers providing drug-addiction treatment must divert much-needed resources from other patients.



Treating addiction is very expensive. U.S. healthcare organizations spend more than $500 billion annually caring for patients suffering from opioid addiction alone. Across a large healthcare organization it’s challenging to consistently identify patients at risk of becoming addicted and alert physicians to that risk. Our client asked us to explore ways to identify potential drug-seeking behavior to lessen the incidence of addiction and lower healthcare costs.