Our approach

We designed and developed an AI-based intelligent system using Azure Machine Learning to auto-classify medications and consumer health products into a variety of market-related categories. Prior to classification, the application processes high-volume data from multiple sources using Azure Data bricks and Azure Data Factory.

Our solution analyzes the output in Power BI (business intelligence) and generates different metrics from that data, enabling users to create customized, self-service reports. This allows the business to understand and respond to big picture market trends and how each product performs against its competition.

We leveraged Azure MLOps to build a data pipeline for continuous model training. As testing and training progress, new data is incorporated and models become more accurate. A scalable infrastructure monitors and alerts analysts about any operations issues.