The challenge
A leading pharmaceuticals company needed to accurately track the market share of medications and consumer health products it manufactures and sells. It wanted to identify the future business prospects for each product, its contribution to the total market and key factors influencing the growth of that market.
The existing Microsoft Excel-based classifications model required significant manual intervention that led to rework and human error. So, the manufacturer looked for a scalable, artificial intelligence-based solution to categorize market share analytics automatically.