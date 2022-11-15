What is business intelligence?

BI encompasses technologies and analytical processes that examine data and present actionable information based on, for example, reports, predictive analytics, data and text mining, and business performance, and help business leaders make better- informed decisions. Enterprises use business intelligence make a wide variety of strategic and operational business decisions.

What are the business benefits of business intelligence?

BI informs business priorities, goals and directions by tracking and publishing predefined key performance indicators in the form of dashboards, drill-up/drill-down cubes and reports for every aspect of business operations.