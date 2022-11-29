Skip to main content Skip to footer
Autonomous Customer Engagement for Contact Center
AI in every conversation, impact in every interaction

With the widespread use of generative AI and the evolution of agentic AI, customer expectations for meaningful interactions have grown and become a significant differentiator. Customers want the right support—fast, at the time that suits them best and personalized from the very first ‘Hello’.

Cognizant® Autonomous Customer Engagement for Contact Center solution combines our deep process expertise and domain know-how with data science, analytics and Google Cloud’s Customer Engagement Suite technology to transform customer interactions for the AI age. By seamlessly blending AI with human support, it enables natural, responsive conversations—whether resolving issues or completing transactions.

The solution is built to understand intent, respond in real time through a natural-language AI voice agent, which intelligently transfers tasks to human agents when needed.

And what you get is reduced wait time, easier service and better experiences for your customers and your team.

target icon

Starts smart
Recognizes the caller, understands the intent

comment icon

Talks naturally
Uses conversational AI that is human-like, fluent, empathetic and clear

time icon

Learns and adapts
Remembers context and gets smarter over time

networking icon

Transfers with context
Brings in human agents with full context and continuity when needed

idea icon

Continuously improves
Learns through machine learning and real feedback  

What makes Autonomous Customer Engagement for Contact Center solution stand out is how it brings AI and empathy together.

Incorporating elements of Google Cloud’s Customer Engagement Suite and grounded in Cognizant’s deep experience in contact center operations, this solution goes beyond automation. It understands context, anticipates needs and adapts—turning routine services into meaningful connections with zero wait time.

And it does it all at scale across voice, chat and messaging through a smart, cloud-based platform that’s always evolving.

Cognizant combines the foundational power of generative and agentic AI—summarization, transcription, data extraction, service execution—with deep industry and enterprise-specific expertise. You get smarter, more relevant AI agents, working seamlessly with human agents who understand your business and your customers—driving measurable customer satisfaction and productivity gain.

Across industries and across use cases, Cognizant’s Autonomous Customer Engagement for Contact Center solution delivers results that matter.

From faster issue resolution and reduced costs to more personalized service and happier customers, our solution scales effortlessly with your goals.

We’re already seeing early success in industries such as food services and it’s just the beginning.

Key benefits

Omnichannel by design

Unifies voice, chat and messaging in a single AI-powered platform

Connectivity icon
Hyper-personalized experiences

Understands user preferences and adapts to their needs

Target icon
AI-first with human-assist

Virtual agents manage routine tasks and humans handle complex ones

networking icon
Continuous learning and improvement

AI models improve with every interaction

Process icon
Seamless transaction management integration

Connects to existing systems and customizes every request

network services icon
Smarter decision-making

Predictive analytics drive better customer and business outcomes

light bulb icon
Scalable and secure

Enterprise-grade cloud deployment that grows with your business

Accelerated time icon
Modern telephony infrastructure

Cloud-based systems enable global customer service

AI powered icon
Empowered employees

Employees focus on meaningful conversations, boosting job satisfaction

Comment icon
“Generative AI, paired with real-time analytics, is unlocking a new era of customer operations. For businesses, this means lower costs through automation and smarter resource allocation. For customers, it translates into faster, more personalized and more natural interactions. Solutions like Cognizant’s Autonomous Customer Engagement are designed to intelligently incorporate AI to enhance the human touch to deliver experiences that are effective, efficient and empathetic." 

David Rickard, Partner, Everest Group 

Everest Group logo

Get answers to your questions

Bring AI into your customer conversations and create experiences that truly connect.

Let us show you how our Autonomous Customer Engagement for Contact Center solution can help you improve customer satisfaction and reduce cost, faster.