Operationalizing Generative AI in Healthcare Payer
Cognizant recognized as a Front-runner among service providers operationalizing Generative AI in healthcare payer space by Everest Group

Everest Group recognized Cognizant a Front-runner in its report  AI-Deas to Action: Operationalizing Generative AI in Healthcare Payer.

Read the research
Everest Group’s Operationalizing Generative AI in Healthcare Provider 2025
