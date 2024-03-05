Top three AI marketing use cases to enhance your customer experience

Artificial intelligence (AI) is continually evolving, promising to revolutionize marketing operations and the customer experience. Just this year, AI has been utilized to power personal assistants, such as ChatGPT, generate new art and assets with the explosion in popularity of image generation platforms, like Midjourney and DALL-E, and gain deeper insights into customers by pairing data lakes and machine learning capabilities together.



Given the rapid pace of advancement, marketers must stay ahead in adopting AI to harness its potential for scalable dynamic experiences. In this article, we'll delve into impactful AI marketing use cases and explore how these uses can help you create hyper-personalized customer experiences.

Let’s understand what AI currently excels at within the marketing space

Marketers who can analyze current trends and technology and take advantage of them to reach their objectives quicker will empower their organization with a market advantage compared to those who don’t. We predict AI will be similar, where those who are quicker to adopt the tech with a customer-experience-lens, will excel compared to their competitors.

On that note, there’s many great use cases for AI your team can begin to implement to increase conversions, reduce costs, and grow customer loyalty.

Enhance MarTech optimization with Natural Language Processing (NLP)



Amazing developments are occurring within the AI space, empowering marketers to provide enhanced services and experiences to customers throughout their lifecycle. One technology that is helping marketers generate written and image content is Natural Language Processing (NLP).

MarTech suites are releasing tools that enable marketers with NLP-powered chatbots to answer any questions about process optimizations and campaign performance. For example, Salesforce introduced its AI assistant—Einstein Copilot—which is integrated into the user experience of every Salesforce application, including Marketing Cloud.

Salesforce shared that Einstein Copilot “will drive productivity by assisting users within their flow of work, enabling them to ask questions in natural language, and receive relevant and trustworthy answers that are grounded in secure proprietary company data from Salesforce Data Cloud.”

With Einstein Copilot Studio, marketers and their IT teams will be able to build new AI-powered applications with custom prompts, skills and AI models that streamline customer service and reduce friction throughout a customer’s lifecycle. These new advancements will enable marketers to hyper-personalize the customer experience with dynamic content, improve process efficiency, and focus on strategic initiatives that drive business growth.

Enable greater decision making with AI-driven insights



AI promises to improve marketing efficiency and enhance decision-making as AI-generated insights have the potential to change customer segmentation and engagement.

In the fall of 2023, Salesforce released new tools called Segment Creation and Rapid Identity Resolution as a part of their Marketing GPT offering. Segment Creation offers marketers the ability to create segments with AI-driven recommendations, which are powered by your proprietary data stored in Data Cloud. Any changes made to customer segmentation and identities are automatically updated in real-time with Rapid Identity Resolution, which refreshes segment data in Data Cloud to ensure up-to-date accuracy. With this, you can ensure that you’re acting upon the most accurate, real-time customer data.

Drive further personalization with generated content while your data remains protected



With access to unified customer profiles through Salesforce Data Cloud, generating the right messaging and delivering it at the right time is becoming easier than ever. But one of the largest challenges marketers still face is protecting proprietary information when taking advantage of AI-powered tools and platforms.

NLP-powered platforms, such as ChatGPT, utilize all the prompts and data sent in by users to improve the results of their model. This is a security risk as it could lead to employees sharing sensitive, proprietary data. This fear has led to many organizations banning generative AI services, preventing many teams from fully taking advantage of the potential of AI. Salesforce is attempting to quash this fear with Einstein GPT Trust Layer.

Einstein GPT Trust Layer combines the insights gained by large language models as well as proprietary data to protect your most sensitive assets while providing your organization with all the great benefits of generative AI. It does this by separating proprietary from learned data, masking sensitive information captured from proprietary data fields and then deleting the access to any prompting data through Zero Retention. This prevents any potential for learning outside of the Salesforce ecosystem.

With the Einstein GPT Trust Layer, you can remain confident that your data is safe while leveraging the potential of generative AI, such as generating email and other short form written content from scratch. Being able to speed up the brainstorming and creative process enables you to perform further testing and deliver the right messaging at the right time to your customers.

Augment your marketing operations through AI with a trusted partner



You don’t have to embrace the new AI frontier alone; sometimes it pays to have a trusted partner who will ensure new technologies enhance your marketing strategy and operations. Reach out to us today to discover how we can help you bring your strategy, data and technology together in a way that breaks down informational silos that prevent you from crafting dynamic, personalized experiences.