According to research firm Gartner, an additional 2.5 million autonomous vehicles will hit the market by 2029. But how soon you’ll see AVs in your business ecosystem depends on how quickly automakers can perfect high-definition (HD) mapping, a critical enabler of safe and secure AV operations. HD mapping is a colossal undertaking that employs advanced mapping technologies to generate detailed and accurate representations of the real-world environment. It requires the continuous collection and analysis of complex data points from disparate sources owned by various stakeholders within the connected mobility ecosystem. Therefore, one of the biggest challenges in building HD maps is maintaining a near-perfect degree of real-time accuracy, without which AV users may become lost, disabled, or worse. Understanding the data that informs high-definition maps HD maps are more accurate than satellite-based Global Positioning Systems (GPS). An augmented digital twin of the physical world, they provide detailed and contextual models of the operating environment that assist AVs in avoiding mistakes, like interpreting the moon as a yellow traffic light. In our personal lives, we have become accustomed to traditional maps augmented by advanced metadata that allows them to incorporate points of interest like local restaurants or alerts like road-work warnings. However, HD maps include more advanced insights and plot data in more granular resolutions that capture as little as 1.9 inches (or roughly 5 centimeters) of real-world space. This is achievable through data inflows from a variety of sources, including: Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) sensors : Remote sensing technology that uses lasers to view the road environment in 3D, including features like road surface shape, texture and elevation.





: Remote sensing technology that uses lasers to view the road environment in 3D, including features like road surface shape, texture and elevation. Cameras : Multi-angle cameras affixed to the AV generate visual data about the road environment, including lane markings and traffic signs. This information, combined with LiDAR sensor insights, can be used to deliver vital 360-degree context to the vehicle.





: Multi-angle cameras affixed to the AV generate visual data about the road environment, including lane markings and traffic signs. This information, combined with LiDAR sensor insights, can be used to deliver vital 360-degree context to the vehicle. GPS : Satellite signals accurately locate the HD map data on Earth.





: Satellite signals accurately locate the HD map data on Earth. Radar: Radio waves sense and measure the distance, angle and velocity of obstacles around or in the direct pathway of the AV.

Figure 1 Many companies are racing to perfect HD mapping for the AV sector. A recent report from Allied Market Research notes a $3.7 billion valuation for the HD mapping market, expected to leap to $66.1 billion by 2035. But the most promising initiatives in the market today are focused on making HD maps easier to build and use. Zenzic, the UK hub organization for self-driving vehicle development, and Ordnance Survey (OS), Great Britain's National Mapping Agency, have taken the lead in advocating for greater collaboration between government authorities and various industries to establish a centralized, authoritative global data source for HD mapping. Their published Geodata report offers analysis and recommendations for common approaches and data standards in self-driving vehicle testing.