The Blue Economy: challenges and solutions

The world’s oceans provide a livelihood for over 3 billion people and cover more than 70% of the earth’s surface. Yet somehow, humankind has taken these precious resources for granted, along with the associated rivers, lakes and other bodies of water, not to mention rainfall. The neglect has been going on for so long that the health of these vital natural resources has been severely degraded by over-exploitation and the impacts of climate change.

This mismanagement can’t continue. For the sake of the planet’s very survival, it’s time to begin restoring the world’s oceans. But there’s also an economic imperative for taking aggressive action on regenerating the world’s marine environment: the sustainability of the “Blue Economy” itself.

Challenges to the Blue Economy

The Blue Economy encompasses multiple economic sectors related to oceans, seas and coasts: Blue Food, Blue Energy, Blue Transportation, Blue Carbon and Blue Life. Combined, these industries account for $1.5 trillion of the annual global economy, according to the World Bank , and are expected to provide a value of $4 trillion to $6 trillion to the global economy by 2030.

Due to the oceans’ accelerating degradation, industries that rely on the Blue Economy have found it more difficult to run their businesses predictably and profitably. Prompt, energetic action is needed to ensure the long-term health of our oceans and the communities that rely on them. It’s a challenge too vast for any single entity to address on its own; instead, leaders from the public and private sectors need to put aside their differences—and use the powerful tools at hand—to address sustainable use of the world’s waterways for business and economic value.

Of all the tools at their disposal, artificial intelligence has a critical role to play. AI churns through data in volumes, and at speeds, that seemed impossible just a few years ago. It can provide not just reports but also insights that take into account every imaginable interrelationship and variable of this incredibly complex and important challenge (as well as some that are unimaginable to any single human mind).

How AI can help the Blue Economy

Here are just a few ways AI-enabled solutions can address the health of the Blue Economy: