Cognizant leaders on the tech trends that will define 2025

Over the past year, AI has dominated investment dollars and enterprise innovation. The global AI market’s projected growth to $827 billion by 2030 shows this likely won’t slow down anytime soon and will continue to steer business plans and talent strategies in the year ahead.

In this blog, Cognizant’s leaders weigh in on the trends that will define 2025—from generative AI’s impact across businesses and industries, to how skilling and hiring will continue to evolve in the AI era.

1. Multi-agent AI systems will take hold across industries.

Businesses are struggling with how and where to apply AI to solve business problems, and that’s why we’ve seen most AI use cases limited to prediction-based outcomes or single LLM chat-based solutions. But enterprises are moving quickly from embracing single- to multi-agent architectures, and these systems are transforming how businesses break down siloes, make better decisions, and drive new revenue streams.