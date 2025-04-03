CPG Survival Plan: protecting margins in a volatile economy

1. Embrace adaptive pricing

As centuries of economists could tell you—prompting vigorous nodding anyone who’s been shopping for eggs lately—prices change all the time, dragged constantly up and down by the restless forces of supply and demand.

Now, though, thanks to the predictive capabilities of self-learning AI models, brands can optimize and adjust their pricing strategies more frequently, easily and with more precision than ever before. They can take advantage not only of tiny, fleeting fluctuations in supply and demand that would escape human notice, but of fluctuations that haven’t happened yet, as predicted by machine-analysis of historical data.

Brands can also use these tools to factor in elements like “cross-product elasticity” (i.e. how sensitive a product is to changes in price), geography, and the different requirements of different customer segments, to inform and optimize pricing strategy within specific markets. These next-gen tools even help companies explore hypothetical "what if" scenarios, allowing businesses to gauge in advance the revenue impact of a particular price change—yielding results that can be leveraged to cultivate and deepen trust-relationships with retail partners.

For a lesson in the value of adaptive pricing, CPG brands should study the example of Coca-Cola, which already adjusts prices based on regional demand and seasonal trends to maximize sales. Procter & Gamble, similarly, uses data analytics to monitor market conditions and consumer behavior, allowing them to recommend optimal pricing strategies for their diverse product lines.

2. Improve price-pack architecture to increase CPG margins

Consumers don’t just want to see a choice of products when they head to the stores or online to go shopping—they also want to see choice in product size. This reality has prompted many companies to reexamine their “price pack architecture” (PPA) and try to better align product offerings with consumer needs and purchasing behaviors.

By way of illustration, a 2024 NPR podcast episode explored how even a basic pantry staple like peanut butter is no longer a one-size-fits-all product. Jars can now be purchased in a range of different sizes, from “mini” to “family,” not to mention in a variety of novel formats such as on-the-go dip cups or tubes.

Most CPG executives understand the basic retail psychology here: meet a consumer’s specific need, such as providing a convenient snack, and they may be willing pay a higher price for the same amount of product.

Or even for less product. Shrinking package size can, in some settings, actually raise the consumer’s perception of the brand, making them more receptive to higher price points. When buying personal care items, for instance, such as bars of soap or laundry pods, a package containing fewer items has been shown to lower consumers perception of “costliness” while boosting their impression of a product’s quality.

PPA is a science, not an art. Manufacturing different packaging sizes is expensive, and brands must first mine their data to surface the consumer insights that will guide their pricing and packaging strategies, delivering the right amount of product, in the right format, to satisfy key segments and unlock new revenue.

