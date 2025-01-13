To honor Martin Luther King Jr., volunteer your skills

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once said that "Life's most persistent and urgent question is, 'What are you doing for others?'" This powerful question underscores the essence of his legacy: the principles of service, compassion, and the pursuit of justice and equality.

As we prepare to honor Dr. King on January 20, one of the most powerful ways to perpetuate that legacy is by volunteering one’s skills to help those in need. By donating our time and our expertise, we can all continue his mission of creating a more just and equitable society. And while all forms of volunteering are necessary and appreciated, skills-based volunteering in particular has gained traction during the digital era, offering knowledge workers an opportunity to share their unique talents.

Volunteering rebounds, but more is needed

Volunteering in the US has seen a strong resurgence in recent years. In 2023, 28% of Americans volunteered through an organization, an increase of 5% from the previous year’s pandemic-depressed historic low. Communities have come together to support each other through challenging times, and the spirit of giving back is stronger than ever.

Despite this positive trend, the need for volunteers remains high. Most organizations that help the underserved still struggle to meet the demands of their communities. The gap presents an opportunity for individuals to step up and make a difference—particularly through skills-based volunteering. One example is Cognizant’s Synapse program which, as I’ll explain below, lets associates use their abilities to assist others in a wide spectrum of ways.

The professional gets personal

When you think of traditional volunteering, what comes to mind? Probably general tasks like serving meals or cleaning up parks. This type of volunteering is both noble and necessary. If you’re doing it, thank you, and keep up the good work!

In skills-based volunteering, by contrast, volunteers support nonprofit organizations and community initiatives by leveraging their expertise in such areas as marketing, IT, finance, legal services, and more. When organizations gain access to specialized skills, they might not otherwise be able to afford, the benefits include more efficient operations, better strategic planning, improved communications and, ultimately, a greater impact on the community.

Not only that, but skills-based volunteering often provides a more fulfilling and meaningful experience for volunteers themselves, who make a meaningful contribution by doing what they do best. Moreover, it can extend the duration of people’s career as a volunteer, because knowledge-skills can be shared long after one’s days of picking up roadside trash, for example, are over. Skills-based volunteering can even help professionals develop new skills and expand their networks.

This alignment of skills and service typically leads to higher volunteer satisfaction and a deeper connection to the cause. So it’s no real surprise that skills-based volunteering has become one of the fastest-growing forms of corporate giving, with more than 50% of companies now lending out the time and talents of their employees to nonprofits. Skills-based volunteers have become a valuable resource for nonprofit organizations, not least because they can amplify the impact of corporate grants. Dr. King, one imagines, would be pleased by this win-win.

Corporate commitment is key

As skills-based volunteering has grown, it’s become clear that businesses can and should play a key role in connecting skilled professionals to groups that can benefit from their help. As I noted, Cognizant’s Synapse program is a great example. Through Synapse, we’re working with governments, academic institutions, businesses and strategic partners to create pathways to success that may otherwise be unreachable for many professionals.

Partners such as CodePath and Year Up United focus on making tech- and skills-training more inclusive and equitable, reaching underserved communities, marginalized groups, and individuals with limited access to traditional education. It’s been a true pleasure to watch Cognizant associates embrace Synapse and the programs connected to it.

Getting started

Becoming a skills-based volunteer is easier than you might think. Here are some good first steps:

Check with your employer. As noted, skills-based volunteering has become a significant component of corporate giving. See if your company has a program that could help you make connections.



Identify your skills. Reflect on your professional skills and consider how they might be useful to nonprofit organizations. Think about areas in which you have expertise and passion.



Research opportunities. Look for organizations that align with your interests and values. Many nonprofits have specific needs for skilled volunteers, and a bit of research can help you find the right match.



Reach out. Contact the organizations you're interested in and inquire about skills-based volunteering opportunities. Be clear about what you can offer and how you can help.



Commit your time. Once you've found a suitable opportunity, commit to a schedule that works for both you and the organization. Consistency is key to making a lasting impact.

By volunteering your skills, you not only honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. but also contribute to building stronger, more resilient communities. Your expertise can make a significant difference, and in doing so, you help carry forward Dr. King's vision of a better world for all.